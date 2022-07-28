Christina M. “Chrissy” Hosler, 48, of Milton, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Jan. 25, 1974, in Carlisle, a daughter of Brenda L. (Deavor) Bittner and the late Paul R. Hosler Jr.
Chrissy loved company, visiting with friends and spending time with her family. She also loved animals and shopping.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two brothers, Adam M. (Liza) Hosler and Robert E. Sr.(Christina) Hosler; six nephews, Robert Hosler Jr., Austin Hosler, Cameron Hosler, Cody Royer, Christopher Royer, Dillon Royer; two nieces, Abby Royer and Brianna Hosler; maternal grandmother and step-grandfather, Donna M. and Barry Beers; and her special family with whom she resided with, and her special friends at UCP.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, William H. and Ruth M. Partner; maternal grandfather, Robert E. Deavor; paternal grandparents, Paul R. and Maxine Hosler; stepmother, Bernice Hosler; stepfather, Terry C. Bittner.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. with Pastor Debbie Renninger officiating.
Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Freeburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Chrissy’s memory may be made to any organization of the donor’s choice.