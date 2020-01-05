Christina Minich, 52, Shermans Dale

Christina “Tina” Minich, 52, of Shermans Dale, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 26, 1967, in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Donna Lee (Failor) Weber.
Tina was employed for more than 32 years as a property claims adjuster with Erie Insurance.
She enjoyed reading, crafting and going to craft shows and fairs with her friends, camping with her close campground family, volunteering at fundraisers at the local firehouse with her husband, playing Skee-Ball and taking hikes especially with her fur family, her four golden retrievers, Sophie, Chloe, Lucy and Hannah.
Tina is survived by her husband, Gregory R. Minich; two brothers, Joseph C. Weber Jr. and wife Jodi of Shermans Dale and Mark Weber and wife Renee of Marysville; a sister, Angela Weber of Carlisle; seven nieces and nephews, a great niece and a great nephew.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
Burial will take place in Young’s Church Cemetery, Shermans Dale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 101 Erford Rd., Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011; Share Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support Inc. www.nationalshare.org; or to Shermans Dale Community Fire Company, 5450 Spring Road, Shermans Dale, PA 17090.
