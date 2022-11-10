Christine D. Ulrich, 53, of Ridge Road, Northumberland, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Promedica, Sunbury.
Christine was born Oct. 21, 1969, in Sunbury, a daughter of Dawn M. Gaugler of Northumberland and Frederick R. Ulrich of Selinsgrove.
She was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School and was employed by SUNCOM Industries of Northumberland for 25 years.
Christine enjoyed having fun, singing, going out to eat, going for walks in Sunbury, doing dot to dots and doing word searches. She always had a smile for everyone.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Randall F. and Heather J. Ulrich of Sunbury and Michael J. and Lana Ulrich of Harrisburg; nieces and nephews, Cyrus R., Michelle J. and Michael J. Jr.; cousins, Madeline Delawder and husband Dean, Stacy Cooper, and Angie Posson and her husband Justin.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam with Pastor Darrin Hunt officiating.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.