Christine E. Hermani, 66, Milton

Christine E. Hermani, 66, of Milton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec. 14, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Born July 3, 1956, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Henry W. and Dorothy A. (Oakley) Hermani of Milton.
She is survived by her children, Ame J. Reynolds and husband Mark of Muncy, Contessa R. Koch of Lewisburg, and Jonathan D. Fidler and wife Lindsey of Milton; five grandchildren, Katie Fetzer and husband Harold, Sydney Mensch, Riley Fidler, Wyatt Ficks, and Jolene Reynolds; two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Braelynn Fetzer, and a brother, H. Guy Hermani of Massachusetts. She is also survived by her beloved cat “Lovey,” many friends and extended family.
Christine has chosen to donate her body to the Human Gift Registry of Pennsylvania. To honor her wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choosing.
