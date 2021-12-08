Christine G. (Godzieba) Rennhack, 67, of Richfield, entered into eternal rest Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 9, 1954, in Port Jefferson, New York, a daughter of the late Florian Godzieba and Sophie (Pifko) Godzieba.
On Sept. 20, 1972, Christine married her loving husband, William Earnest Rennhack. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2005.
She was employed as a bus driver for Weikel Busing Company in Selinsgrove. Her hobby was crafting. Her greatest enjoyment was loving and spending time with her grandchildren. They were her everything.
Christine is survived by her children, Christine V. Wagner and her husband Andrew, Jennifer R. Hoskie and her husband Steven, Veronica A. Rennhack-Swartz and her husband Jim, and Rachel A. Rennhack-Wagner and her husband Adam; grandchildren, Beaonca Dobson, Destiny Dobson, Desiree Wagner, Bryson Wagner, Hope Wagner, Roseanne Hoskie, Shyanne Hoskie, Skyler Swartz, Alexcia Wagner, and Korynn Wagner; great-grandchildren, Aiden Dobson, Serenity Dobson, and River Jordan; and siblings, Thomas Godzieba, Johnny Godzieba and his wife Delores, and Roseanna Cortese and her husband Mike; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; an infant great-grandson, Noah; a great-granddaughter, Kaylynn; a sister, Katherine Godzieba; and a sister-in-law, Carol Godzieba.
Services will be held in New York at a later date.
The care and arrangements of Christine have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.