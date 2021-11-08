Christine Gallo, 96, formerly of King Street, Northumberland, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Nottingham Village.
Christine was born June 29, 1925, in Northumberland, a daughter of the late Angelo and Luigia (Longardzo) Gallo.
She was a 1944 graduate of Northumberland High School and had worked for several sewing factories in the area.
Christine was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Sunbury.
She enjoyed gambling at casino’s with her niece Donna, however, her greatest joys came from taking care of the younger nieces and nephew and relatives. She will be fondly remembered for always hosting coffee, meals, gatherings and holidays for the family at the Gallo Homestead.
Christine is survived by one sister, Betsy Bucher; dear friend, Kim Hayes, numerous nieces and nephews and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Orland, Vito, Angelo, and Peter Gallo; and her sisters, Rose Schrader and Mary Gallo.
A graveside service will be held in Riverview Cemetery, Seventh Street, Northumberland, at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, with Father Fred Wangwe as Celebrant.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.