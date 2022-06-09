Christine M. Giesige Reeder, 46, of Mifflinburg entered into rest on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at her residence surrounded by family.
Born on June 27, 1975, in Bluffton, Ohio, she was a daughter of Marilyn Giesige and the late Eugene Giesige.
She was a graduate of Holgate High School class of 1993. While attending
high school, she was the field commander of the Holgate Tiger Marching Band. She was a graduate of University of Akron with a Bachelor in Nursing in 1998.
Chris had worked as a registered nurse for UPMC, Pittsburgh.
In October of 2006 in a chance meeting in Cabela's in West Virginia, Christine met the love of her life, Carl Reeder of Mifflinburg and for the next 18 years they were inseparable.
Christine enjoyed her animals which were many, gardening, and riding on their Goldwing Trike. She especially enjoyed the time she got to spend with her Mom and sisters on their "Girls" weekends. Nothing lit up her smile more than when she got to spend time with her brother “Pete.”
She also enjoyed her time sitting at the piano. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas, where she spent weeks turning her house into a Christmas wonderland. Chris had a very special relationship with her Mennonite friends which are too many to mention but they all know who they are. Chris was preceded in death by her father, Eugene who, before his death, she spoke with everyday and now they are together.
Chris’s biggest concern was for others and it showed in the amount of love that was reciprocated back to her.
Survived by the love of her life, Carl Reeder; stepson, Benjamin; two stepdaughters, Trisha, and Carly; four grandchildren; her mother, Marilyn; two sisters, Jen, and Lori, and her brother, Pete. Also surviving are, three nieces and six nephews, and her three dogs.
Family and friends are invited to viewing from 10 - 11 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Willow Stone Farm, 100 Cedar Run Lane, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held at 11 with Jonathan Martin, Officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chris`s memory may be sent to Pennsylvania Cyst Fibrous Inc, P.O. Box 29, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.