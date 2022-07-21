Christine Y. Baker, 66, of Shamokin, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Jan. 16, 1956, in Danville, she was a daughter of the late Robert Snyder and Ardrenna (Day) Bridge.
Christine attended Milton schools and had worked in the deli department of Weis Market in Shamokin.
She enjoyed doing crafts, reading, and spending time with her family. She loved to collect angels.
Christine is survived by her fiancé, Andrew W. Britton Sr.; two daughters, Barbara Fessler and her companion Robert Baier of Watsontown, and Bobbie Jo Baker and her fiancé William “B.R.” Moyer of Milton; a son, Allen Baker and his wife Jill of Milton; her fiancé’s daughter, Jessica Britton of Lancaster; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a brother, Robert Snyder and his wife Dorene of Milton; and 10 sisters, Trannie Strahan and her husband Jim of New Columbia, Laura Klees and her husband Wilbur of Muncy, Edith Klees and her husband Robert of Muncy, Roberta Buck of Mifflinburg, Rebecca Weller of Glen Iron, Robin Geiger of Mifflinburg, Cassandra Brown of Watsontown, Denise Musser and her husband Raymond of Watsontown, Linda Aaron and her husband Jack of South Carolina, and Karen Woolsey and her husband Butch of Lewisburg.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles Snyder, Randall Snyder, Paul Bridge Jr., and Baby Boy Snyder; and three sisters, Patricia Day, Sharon Snyder, and Cynthia Snyder.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will begin at 11 with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.