Christine Yost, 84, of Shamokin, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. She left Shamokin for heaven in the home she shared with her daughter, Sandy, and son-in-law, Chuck, surrounded by loving family.
Christine or “Teeny” as she was known to friends and family was born Dec. 2, 1936, in Shamokin, to Lottie (Nye) Shingara and Steven Shingara. She was a lifelong resident of Shamokin/Sunbury area. She loved music, especially Elvis Presley. Travel, especially to Hawaii. Children and family, wherever she found them. Her favorite activities were camping and driving, really, really, fast.
Christine married her husband John Joseph "Jack" Yost in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Shamokin on May 10, 1954. Teeny and Jack spent the next 27 years raising children and acting as role models to them of a loving marriage and home until Jack’s untimely death in 1981. She never remarried. When asked why, she would explain that her marriage to Jack was so special that she knew no one person could find that kind of love twice.
Teeny was an avid booster of the Line Mountain School District’s wrestling program. She led fundraising drives, worked at tournaments and followed the wrestlers wherever the matches were held. She cheered for all the members of the team but was always too nervous to watch a full match when one of her sons was on the mat. She was employed in food service by the Line Mountain District at West Cameron Elementary School from 1985-2002 when she retired to take care of her aging mother. She loved being with the children at the school and was related to many of them.
Christine is survived by all eight of her children, Connie Yost-Schwerdt, Bluffton SC, Christine Yost-Kodak, Shamokin, John "Jack" Yost and Sue Yost, Shamokin, Ted and Lori Yost, Sunbury, Sandy Yost-Haggerty and Chuck Haggerty, Shamokin, William and Mary Yost, Sunbury, Lieutenant Colonel David and Deanna Yost, Fredericksburg Va., Troy and Leslie Yost, Murfreesboro Tenn. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Daniel Shingara; and two sisters, Margaret Conrad and Sally Shovlin.
Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; mother, Lottie and father, Steve; as well as four brothers, Steven, Michael, Edward and Frederick; and two sisters, Daisy and Elizabeth.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 30, at the Augustaville Wesleyan Church, 2548 PA-890, Paxinos, followed by the funeral services at noon, with Pastor Greg Clendaniel officiating.
Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Treverton Road.
Family and friends are invited to a meal and celebration of Christine’s life at the Elysburg Fire Company, Fahringer Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Elysburg Volunteer Fire Company.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.