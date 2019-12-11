Today
5 p.m. — Church Bells Ring to Open Market & Trumpet Fanfare MASD* Procession of St. Nicholas through Market led by HS Renaissance Bande MASD*
5:30 — Marionette Show, Kinder World, 500 Block of Market St.
6 — MASD* First Grade Chorus, Lutheran Church, 404 Market St.(Free tickets at East End Information Hut available after 4 - seating limited)
6:30 — MASD* First Grade Chorus, UCC Church, 417 Market St., Upstairs. (Free tickets at East End Information Hut available after 4:00 - seating limited)
6:30 — A Visit to Salzburg: Its History, Churches, and Culture - Lutheran Church Sunday School Room, 404 Market St.
7 — Magician Brent Kessler. St. John’s UCC, 417 Market St., Downstairs
7:30 — St. Louis de Montfort Academy Choral & Instrumental Music – Outdoor Stage
7:30 —Marionette Show - Kinder World, 500 Block of Market St.
8 — MASD * HS Concert Choir - Lutheran Church, 404 Market St. (Free tickets at East End Information Hut - seating limited – available after 4:00)
Friday
11 a.m. — Ham and Green Bean Dinner. Lutheran Church, 404 Market St. – Downstairs
11:30 — Dr. Zither. Traditional German & Austrian folk songs. Lutheran Church, 404 Market St
Noon — Hilby, the Skinny German Juggle Boy - Outdoor Stage
2 p.m. — Magician Brent Kessler – Outdoor Stage
2 — Dr. Zither - Traditional German & Austrian folk songs - Lutheran Church, 404 Market St
3 — Hilby, the Skinny German Juggle Boy - Outdoor Stage
3 — A Visit to Salzburg - Its History, Churches, and Culture - Lutheran Church Sunday School Room, 404 Market St.
4 — Marionette Show - Kinder World, 500 Block of Market St.
5 — Lantern Parade for Children forms at UCC Church - 417 Market St.
Hilby entertains
5:45 — Lantern Parade for Children & HS Band enters Market at 4th & Market streets
6 — Children’s Carol Sing led by MASD* 2nd Grade Chorus and HS Brass Outdoor Stage
6:30 — St. Nicholas Visits with Children – Buggy Museum, 598 Green St.
6:30-8 — Children’s Activities – Making Gingerbread Houses and Christmas Tree
Soap Decoration – Buggy Museum, 598 Green St.
7 — K.J. Reimensnyder-Wagner - Holiday Songs with Guitar - Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St.
7 — MASD* MS Christkindl Singers and MS Instrumental Ensembles - Methodist Church, 3rd & Market streets. (Free tickets at East End Information Hut available after 4.)
7:30 — Marionette Show - Kinder World, 500 Block of Market St.
8 — Hilby, the Skinny German Juggle Boy - Outdoor Stage
8 — Holiday for Organ - Matthew Wagner and Brett Hosterman, organists - Lutheran Church, 404 Market St.
Saturday
8-11 a.m. — German Breakfast - Lutheran Church, 404 Market St. - Downstairs Fellowship Hall
10 — Brass Music & Christmas Trombones - Outdoor Stage
11 — Shawn Hoffmaster. Holiday Songs with Guitar - Elias Center for Performing Arts, South 5th St.
11 — Hilby, The Skinny German Juggle Boy - Outdoor Stage
11:30 — Dr. Zither. Traditional German & Austrian folk songs - UCC Church, 417 Market St. - Upstairs
Noon — Pork & Sauerkraut Dinner - UCC Church, 417 Market St. – Downstairs
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Holiday Music for Piano - Bryan Herber, Pianist - Lutheran Church, 404 Market St.
Noon — Pleasant Valley Dancers - Christmas Around the World - Holiday Dances - Outdoor Stage
Noon — Marionette Show - Kinder World, 500 Block of Market St.
1— Dr. Zither Traditional German & Austrian folk songs UCC Church, 417 Market St. - Upstairs
1 — MASD* HS Chamber Choir - Methodist Church, 3rd & Market streets. (Free tickets at East End Information Hut available after 10 am – Seating limited)
1 — Alpenrose Schuhplattlers - Folk Dances from Germany & Austria. Outdoor stage
1 — A Visit to Salzburg - Its History, Churches, and Culture
Lutheran Church Sunday School Room, 404 Market St.
2 — Pleasant Valley Dancers - Victorian Christmas - Holiday Dances - Outdoor Stage
2 — Holiday Music for Harp – Erin Rute, Harpist - Elias Center for Performing Arts, South 5th St.
2 — Marionette Show - Kinder World, 500 Block of Market St.
2 — MASD* Intermediate School Choir - Lutheran Church, 404 Market St. (Free tickets at East End Information Hut available after 10 am – Seating limited)
2 — Hilby, The Skinny German Juggle Boy – South 5th St. Entrance
3 — Shippensburg Blaskapelle (German Band) - Outdoor Stage
3 — Dr. Zither - Traditional German & Austrian folk songs - UCC Church, 417 Market St. - Upstairs
4 — Alpenrose Schuhplattlers - Folk Dances from Germany & Austria - Outdoor Stage
4 — Alyssa Ronco - Vocalist - Lutheran Church, 404 Market St
4 — Musicraft – Holiday Choral Music Elias Center for Performing Arts, South 5th Street
4:30 — Marionette Show - Kinder World, 500 Block of Market St.
5 — Shippensburg Blaskapelle (German Band) - Outdoor Stage
6 — Marionette Show - Kinder World, 500 Block of Market St.
6:45 — Hilby, The Skinny German Juggle Boy - Outdoor Stage
7:45 — Market Closing Parade with MASD* HS Renaissance Bande & Trumpet Ensemble - Stage
8 — Market Closes
* MASD - Mifflinburg Area School District Students