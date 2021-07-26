Christopher “Chris” Brkopac passed away peacefully at his home on July 17, 2021. He was 29 years old when he was called home.
He was born in Waukegan, Illinois on Oct. 7, 1991, the youngest of three sons born to Joyce and Kenneth Brkopac.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth; and his maternal grandfather, Richard Terrill of Mifflinburg, Pa.
He is survived by his mother, Joyce, of Sunbury, Pa.; brother, Kyle and sister-in-law Paige and their two children Tayven and Layla of Ephrata, Pa.; brother, Cory and his girlfriend Leaha of Boiling Springs, Pa.; maternal grandmother, Betty Kemper of Leola, Pa.; paternal grandmother, Beverly Nault and her husband William of Escanaba, Michigan; and paternal grandfather, Micheal Brkopac and his wife Mary Lou of Gladstone, Mich.
Chris was well known by many as a great friend and good listener. He was a kind soul with a heart that touched many who knew him. He always knew how to make you laugh or smile. Chris always had a fearless sense of adventure yet a sensitive heart for animals and for people in all walks of life. He would reach out and help anyone in need at a moment’s notice. His friendships spread far and wide through his passion for online gaming. One of Chris’s last vacations was spent with his mother, brothers, sister-in-law, brother’s girlfriend, niece and nephew enjoying close family time and the peace and serenity of the OBX of NC.
Please join us in celebrating his life on Saturday, July 31, at noon at the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster PA 17601.
Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.