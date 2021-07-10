Christopher Ehrsam, 45, of Selinsgrove, went to be with God on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
He was born on Oct. 22, 1975, a son of Edwin W. Ehrsam and Pastor Kathleen (Praul) Ehrsam.
Christopher attended Selinsgrove High School. He was self-employed at Bears Picnic Events and enjoyed volunteering for Martha’s Table at All Saints Episcopal Church.
His greatest enjoyment was spending precious time with his son. They loved fishing, cycling, camping, riding the golf cart, playing Minecraft, and watching TV together. Christopher loved to share his passions of music, art, and cooking with everyone. He created drawings, paintings, logos, posters, and taught his mother and son his art program. Chris loved spending time with nature and sitting around a campfire. He found tremendous pleasure in working with his father, mother and brother.
He is survived by his parents; a son, Aiden Reeder Ehrsam; a brother, Benjamin Ehrsam and his wife Kimberly and their children, Jayda and Noah, of Middleburg; grandmothers, Arlene Bailey in Washington State and Dena Gentner of Selinsgrove; numerous aunts and uncles, and many friends.
Christopher was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, George Praul; and paternal grandparents, William and Emma Ehrsam, and his dog, Moonshadow.
A memorial service will be held at the discretion of the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Christopher to Saint Nicholas Fund at All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA, has been entrusted with the care and arrangements of Mr. Ehrsam.