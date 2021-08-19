Christopher L. Velz, 59, of Lewisburg, died unexpectedly of natural causes, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at his home.
Born Oct. 14, 1961, in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was a son of Rosemary (Varley) Velz, of Lewisburg and the late Peter Velz.
Chris attended Fordham University, Bronx, NY and later graduated from Dutchess Community College. He currently worked at Giant in Lewisburg.
Surviving in addition to his mother are two brothers, Peter Velz and his wife Kataree, of Virginia and David Velz and his wife Leslie, of Lewisburg; sister, Jane Velz-Kurko and her husband David Kurko, of Maine; sister-in-law, Orawin Velz, of Virginia; one nephew, Peter Velz; and two nieces, Aria and Elke Velz.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
