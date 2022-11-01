Christopher L. Walter, 50, of West Walker Street, McClure, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Aug. 13, 1972, in Lewistown, he was a son of Jerry L. Walter and companion Jane Hoffman, and the late Peggy L. (Baker) Walter.
Christopher is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Tracy L. (James) Walter, whom he married on Aug. 7, 2004; his sons, Christopher R. Walter, Nicholas Walter, and Ty DeLong and companion Taylor Swanger; grandchildren, Brantlee DeLong, Izzabella DeLong, Kreedin DeLong, Landon Heiser, and EvieAunna Stuck; brothers, Mark Walter and wife Carol, and Jason Walter and companion Nichole Snook; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and his beloved granny, Marie Walter.
Christopher was a 1990 graduate of West Snyder High School.
He was a supervisor at Lozier in McClure at the time of his passing.
In his spare time he was an avid hunter and loved going to hunting camp with his hunting buddies, Mark and Max Weader. He also loved spending time with his family and being a Papaw to his grandkids.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at First United Methodist Church, McClure, where a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kathy Mercado officiating.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.