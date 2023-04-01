Christopher M. VonNeida Jr., 31, Millmont

Christopher “C.J.” M. VonNeida Jr., 31, formerly of Millmont and Benton, entered into rest at 1:40 a.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, in Columbia County, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born October 7, 1991, in Lewisburg, a son of Christopher, Sr. and Connie (Snyder) VonNeida of Millmont. On Aug. 11, 2021, in Chincoteague, Virginia, he married Allison Hummel, who survives.
C.J. was a 2010 graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
He was employed at the J.M. Smucker Company, Bloomsburg.
C.J. enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching dirt track races, traveling to the beach, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his daughters. He had a contagious personality and was loved by his family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are two daughters, Quinnley, and Ezahrie; one brother and sister-in-law, Austin and Rebecca VonNeida of Mifflinburg; one grandmother, Joyce Bingaman of Millmont; one nephew, Zayn; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was proceeded in death by grandparents, Ronald Bingaman, and Robert “Pappy Chic” and Louise “Mammaw” VonNeida.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, and 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 5, at the Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene, 12 Market St., where the funeral service will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Jeff Farley officiating.
Burial will be in the Montandon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, for support of Quinnley and Ezahrie, memorial gifts may be made to Connie VonNeida, 674 Thomas Dam Rd., Millmont, PA 17845.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road., Mifflinburg.
