Christopher R. Groninger, 65, of Lewisburg, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away early Thursday morning, March 3, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer, with his loving sister at his side.
He was born Oct. 22, 1965, in Newark, N.J., the eldest son of the late Arlene “Onnie” and Thomas Groninger. He graduated from Lewisburg High School in 1983 and, after a brief spell serving pizza at Grand Central in New York City, Christopher joined the Army to be a Tanker so that, in his (slightly softened) words, he could blow “things” up.
He spent the next 25 years as a soldier, first in the regular Army, then as a full-time active-duty member of the Pennsylvania National Guard, retiring at the rank of Sergeant Major. His army adventures are too numerous to list here, but Christopher served with distinction in Operations Desert Storm and Enduring Freedom. His military career was filled to the brim with camaraderie and medals, and he was able to blow a lot of things up.
His retirement was full of adventures as well. Christopher loved to travel, as evidenced by the 280,000 miles on his truck that was featured in so many of his scenic photos. He traveled to Florida for three separate shuttle launches. He had been to nearly every state in the U.S., lived in at least seven of them, played golf anywhere that would let him, fired countless rounds of ammo through the dozens of firearms in his considerable collection, competed in three gun competition, went fishing and hunting, and learned to drive a Zamboni. And in around all of these, he always found time to help others.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kayleigh Anne and Joseph Ahlert of Middletown, N.J., and their son Jackson, who is excited to soon become a big brother like his grandpa; his long-time partner, Janie Phillips of Northumberland and her family; his sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Randy Kreisher of Lewisburg, and their son Zachary; his brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Margaret Groninger of Mount Vernon, N.Y., and their sons Charles, Henry, and William; his father and stepmother, Thomas Groninger and Ruta Karelis. Nephew Charles has followed in his uncle’s footsteps and joined the Army and is currently deployed overseas.
Friends and relatives will be received at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home in Lewisburg from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 6. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 7, at the First Baptist Church in Lewisburg.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, Christopher’s favored charity.