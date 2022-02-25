Christopher T. Garrett, 51, of Selinsgrove, was lovingly reunited with his mother, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, when he entered into eternal rest, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
Christopher was born April 28, 1970, in Lebanon, a son of the late Norma Lee “Sue” Garrett and Thomas Garrett.
He was a 1991 graduate of Shikellamy High School, Sunbury.
Christopher was a member of the Shamokin Dam Volunteer Fire Department as well as the East Sunbury Hose Co. No. 1. Christopher is a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
He enjoyed Coca-Cola, Penn State, WWE, and attending the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City. While in Atlantic City, he could often be found hanging out with family and enjoying the night life on the boardwalk. He will be fondly remembered for dressing as a fire chief and being an avid fan of the Shikellamy High School marching band and football team.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.