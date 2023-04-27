Christopher Walter “Willy” Wilcox, 55, of Freeburg, entered into rest Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
On Oct. 26, 2007, he married the former Angela “Angie” Marie Folk, who survives. Christopher was born April 22, 1968, in Danville, a son of Patricia Mae (Walter) Wilcox of Selinsgrove and the late Stephen W. Wilcox Sr.
Chris was a 1986 graduate of Selinsgrove High School.
He was employed at Icon Legacy for the past 10 years.
Willy loved playing pool and was a member of the Freeburg pool team, fly fishing, target shooting, attending concerts with his wife and friends, and listening to music.
He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan.
In addition to his wife Angie of 15 years and his mother, Chris is survived by a brother, Stephen Wilcox Jr. and his companion Kathleen Ferster; two stepchildren, Michael Snyder and his fiancée Marcie Grove and Tasha Garman; three grandchildren, Ruby, Ophelia, and Connor; one step-grandchild, Colin; his mother-in-law, Betty (Charles) Sprenkle; two brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.
A visitation will be held Sunday, April 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove and again Monday, May 1, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Wayne Muthler officiating.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Freeburg.
Memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Chris to Freeburg Quick Response Squad, PO Box 29, Freeburg, PA 17827.