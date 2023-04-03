Christy A. Dearman, 55, of Sunbury, passed away at her home Sunday, April 2, 2023.
She was born Dec. 14, 1967, in Sunbury. Christy was married to Robert Dearman for 17 years.
In addition to her husband, Christy is survived by her mother and stepfather, Diane and Robert Hauck of Sunbury; three children from her previous marriage, David and Cody Gemberling, Tressa Wright; three grandchildren, Harper and Preston Gemberling and Kaia Hauck.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Harry J. Mummey; and her grandson, Emmett Gemberling.
Christy had a degree in Herbalism and was an avid animal lover.
She was a proud member of the American Legion Riders Post No. 957.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Andrew Weaver officiating.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flower’s contributions may be made to the ASPCA at www.secure.aspca.org.