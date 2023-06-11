BEAVERTOWN — The leaders and congregation of Beavertown Church took a big step of faith a little over a decade ago when they entered into a $1.8 million building project to accommodate the growing number of people attending services every week.
“Our old church was packed every Sunday, with hardly any room to walk — a good problem,” said Solomon Shaffer, associate pastor.
As of three to four years ago, their debt was still hovering around $1 million.
After much generosity, hard work, and divine guidance, they were able to pay off that massive mortgage this past March.
The public is invited to attend a service of thanksgiving at 10 a.m. Sunday. A mortgage burning ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Senior pastor James Plank expressed appreciation for so many people giving sacrificially and believing in what they had originally dubbed “The Faith Project.” He said the generous giving of time, money and talent began even before ground was broken for the new building in 2010. An artist in the congregation painted a photo of the church along with Dreese’s Covered Bridge and made them available for a donation to the building fund.
In addition, a farmer who lost a barn in a storm offered to give the insurance money to the church if they would rebuild it.
“We had an old-fashioned barn-raising to put a big chunk on the indebtedness,” he said.
After they formally moved into the church, the payment was $10,000 a month, and people gave what they could, when they could.
Three years ago, they got a call from a pastor friend in another state who had been watching their services online. Shaffer said the pastor felt God was directing him to encourage their church to lead a greater push to pay off the debt.
“We shared the burden with the people, and they responded even more than before,” Shaffer said. “We started giving updates as to how much was left on the loan, and we worked on making principal payments each month.”
An especially big boost came on “Giving Tuesday” at the end of the year. They did an all-day live broadcast from the church, where they shared a kind of “Year in Review” of online content from the year’s services. People called in and texted to pledge financially. Shaffer said this year they had more than $60,000 pledged ahead of time in matching funds, and they were able to raise more than $200,000.
They continued to raise money during the first few months of 2023 and were able to officially pay off the mortgage in March.
Shaffer said the financial freedom will help the church to continue doing what they do, and even more so.
“Not having the debt burden will help us to continue to expand our ministries,” he said, adding they are planning to make their drive-in platform more permanent, increase their giving to missions, and they also recently hired an outreach pastor “to better reach our communities for Christ.”
The Beavertown Church is known for its many ministries and outreaches, including its regular weekly services, bus ministry, a youth ministry that includes an annual youth convention that brings in around 1,500 people, revival meetings, mission trips, and ministry that extends beyond its church walls and denominational involvements into the community, where they have been able to bless people not affiliated with any church by overseeing funerals, funeral meals, and hospital visitations.
Amid all the growth, Shaffer said their mission has remained the same.
“Our mission is simple: to tell everyone we can about the gospel and provide an atmosphere and community where people can find God, live fully for God in a way that produces tangible, noticeable results and brings glory to Him.”
He said their goal is to always be authentic and stay focused on what matters most.
“We believe that people still have a basic spiritual need and are created to be in a relationship with God,” he said. “The church should help meet that need and provide a community around them on their journey to heaven.”
Attendance at the church averages around 430 in person each Sunday, with many more joining online at www.beavertownchurch.com, as well as on Facebook, Roku, and YouTube. The church also continues to hold drive-in services each Sunday at 10 a.m. along with the main service, children’s service, and teen service.
“We want the place to be so full that people start wondering when we are building again!” Shaffer said, adding that they always encourage people to attend in person or online, and to know that “If you have a spiritual need, we’d be happy to pray with you.”