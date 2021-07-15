I can assure Mike Glazer (Letter to the Editor, July 15) that the cicadas came in great numbers.
However they chose the Gettysburg and Pine Grove Furnace State Park area for their 17 year emergence.
William Fisher,
Watsontown
Updated: July 17, 2021 @ 2:35 am