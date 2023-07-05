Cindy E. (Stuck) Colyer, 54, of Selinsgrove, entered eternal rest on Monday, July 3, 2023, after fighting a courageous fight with brain cancer at Nursing and Rehabilitation at the Mansion in Sunbury.
Cindy was born Oct. 31, 1968, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Lester E. and Clara C. (Burkey) Stuck. On Sept. 22, 1990, she married the love of her life, Robin L. Colyer.
Cindy was a 1986 graduate of Middleburg High School. She had been employed by Selinsgrove Elementary School, Rotech, and Kohl’s Building Products.
Her dedication to community service included being a 4-H leader where she served for over 30 years, a den leader and committee member of Boy Scout Troop 419, member of the Selinsgrove Band Boosters, and a Sunday School teacher at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
She was a great cook and baker. She loved to do crafts and sew, which included making her own wedding gown. She was a perfectionist in all she did. If you ever needed anything, Cindy was the first person to be there. Cindy was always a supportive wife, mother, grammy, sister, and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Robin; son, Cameron Colyer and his wife, Tanesha, of Selinsgrove; precious granddaughter, Rio Josette; brother, David Stuck and his wife Tonyah of Mount Pleasant Mills; sister, Jean Fawver and her husband Shane of Mount Pleasant Mills; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lee and Norma Colyer of McAlisterville; aunt, Sandra Wonsik of Stonington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cindy is preceded in passing by her son, Joseph N. Colyer, who preceded her on Sept. 14, 2021; parents, Lester and Clara; and sister, Carol Stuck.
A viewing will be held Sunday, July 9, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 9084 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with Sarah Hershberger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Cindy be forwarded to those who struggle with mental illness via the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, Landis Building, 2501 N. 3rd St., 6th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements have been entrusted to George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills. Visit garmanfh.com to leave online condolences.