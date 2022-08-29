Cindy L. Brosious, of Lenker Avenue, Sunbury, gained her angel wings and ascended to Heaven to be with her beloved family, Aug. 28, 2022, at the youthful age of 68.
Cindy was born July 2, 1954, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Robert and Phyllis I. (Ashton) Funk.
She attended Shikellamy school. Cindy was a bartender for various local establishments including Kane's Tavern.
Cindy was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 503, Sunbury, a life member of Rescue Hose Company and a member of the Sunbury No. 1’s.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, decorating her home for the holidays, and took pride in holiday dinners and gatherings with her family. She was a great baker and cook. In most recent years she loved spending time at her campsite along the Susquehanna River. Angels and hearts were abundant in her home décor.
A daughter, a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother and most of all a kind-hearted friend who was always there with a warm heart and the unique ability to keep the conversation flowing with laughter. She was well known as “Cindy Lou.” Mention that name and most people in the area will know exactly who you are talking about.
Cindy is survived by her sister, Susan Neidig of Sunbury; one son, James E. Brosious II and his companion Rosie Vega of Selinsgrove; one daughter and son-in-law, Jayme L. and Benjamin M. Wagner of Northumberland; grandchildren, Jared J. Hewlett and companion Brooke Reitenbach of Sunbury, Jada M. Brosious of Selinsgrove, Alyssa R. Brosious of Bloomsburg, Kayla M. Strouse of Austin, Texas, Johnna N. Strouse of Sunbury, Makenna R. Wagner of Sunbury, Corey P. Wagner of Selinsgrove; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Asher, and Arayah; and Cindy Lou’s loving boyfriend, Robert M. Rowe ”Her Squirrel.”
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Dennis Neidig, Robert, Shane and Scott Funk; two sisters, Cathy Funk and Candy Donaway.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with John Reitenbach officiating.
Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Danville, where she will eternally rest with her mother.
Contributions in Cindy's memory to help defray funeral costs may be made to her son James, 375 Mill Road, Selinsgrove, PA 17870, or daughter Jayme, 885 Water St., Northumberland, PA 17857.