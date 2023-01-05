SELINSGROVE — A six-week course giving residents insight into the work of a Pennsylvania state police trooper will be offered in Snyder County in March.
Beginning March 28, the free courses will be held every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through May 2 at Dauntless Hook & Ladder Fire Company, 713 Bridge Street in Selinsgrove.
Attendees must complete at least five of the six courses to graduate.
The program exposes citizens to the training officers receive and general information about law enforcement concepts and responsibilities.
It also provides a forum for communication between police and citizens.
Participants must be at least 18 and have no criminal history.
Applications are available at the Pennsylvania State Police station in Milton; by calling 717-461-5051 or via email to andrjacobs@pa.gov and requesting an application.
Applications must be postmarked no later than March 20 and class size will be limited to 25 and accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
— MARCIA MOORE