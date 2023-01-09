SUNBURY — City council members will host a work session in the new two weeks for members of the public to discuss the use of the former Knight-Celotex site, event planning, a new city wide-emergency plan and the job description of the grant writer.
Mayor Josh Brosious said he wanted to discuss the Celotex site since a December 2021 announcement was made by officials that a $2 million grant was secured for the property to begin the restoration of the 21.83 acre land.
The city has yet to take possession of the site or sign any paperwork, Brosious said.
The city was to purchase the property for $1.5 million from the county and the county in return was to give the $1.5 million back to the city in American Rescue Funds, as a way to help develop the land, thus not costing taxpayers anything, according to officials.
"The city needs to come up with $500,000 in this deal and everything is still unclear and unknown and how we are going to financially acquire the property," he said.
Brosious said he wants to sit with council members and discuss getting a plan together before moving forward.
"It's been about a year and a half and there has been no progress so I want to sit with council and find out where we are getting the funds and what we will do if we take control of this property," Brosious said.
Celotex shut its doors in 2008. Since then, there have been talks of the Northumberland County Jail being built on the site, a new courthouse, and various other businesses have shown some interest, but nothing ever panned out.
Brosious also asked council to meet in public to discuss who will take over the duties of former City Administrator Derrick Backer, since Backer took the job of economic developer/grant writer for Sunbury.
Brosious said he wants to iron out the details before the year gets underway.
Brosious said the city needs to update its emergency plan and appoint a person to become the city event planner to avoid conflicts with other organizations trying to host events in the downtown at the same time.
Councilwoman Lisa Martina agreed and asked City Clerk Jolinn Barner to schedule a date before the next council meeting, which will be held on Jan. 23.
Martina asked for an extended session so the city officials could iron everything out.
During Monday's council meeting, Brosious also asked council to vote on city employee bonuses for every employee.
Brosious said the total bonus amount would have been $17,200 for all employees, giving full-time employees $500 and part-time employees $300.
The motion failed and Councilman Jim Eister said, although he agrees the city employees all work hard for the residents, it was not the right time in the beginning of the new year to offer anything until the city gets a better picture on its finances.
"I am disappointed council disagreed with not giving the bonus to our employees," Brosious said. "Our employees are our biggest asset to the city and this bonus was well deserved for all the hard work they do for our residents."
Council said they will announce the time and date of the work session in the next few days.