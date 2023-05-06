Clair D. Kaler, 87, of Swengel, entered into a well-deserved rest on May 6, 2023, at home. He was lovingly cared for by his family, especially his loving wife of 69 years, the former Golda Mae Bilger, who devoted her life to him. They married on Sept. 15, 1954.
Clair graduated From Mifflinburg High School in 1953.
He was first employed by Pennsylvania House, then had his own business, “Clair’s Wood & Metal” in Swengel. Before retiring, Clair was also employed at Quandel Construction. He retired as a life member of the Carpenters Union and was highly skilled in the trade.
He was a proud member of Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge #370, 50-year member of Royal Arch, Scottish Rite and The Shriners, and the FFA.
He enjoyed his family most, especially their Sunday get-togethers at their Penns Creek Cabin. He loved us all and was delighted in his grandchildren and their accomplishments.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Golda, is his daughter Debra Stahl and life-partner Richard Murphy; granddaughter and spouse, Christina and Matthew Morseman; three great-grandchildren and spouses, Brittany and Travis Brown, Samantha and Colin Gessner, and Matthew Morseman Jr.; and two great-great-grandsons, Kaysen and Wyatt Brown. These people were his whole world and we loved each other dearly.
In addition, surviving is his sister, Iris Mitchell of California; brother, Paul Kaler of Lewisburg; and sister-in-law, Jacqueline Kaler of Mifflinburg.
Clair was preceded in death by his parents, David and Gladys (Sauers) Kaler; son-in-law, Roger L. Stahl, Sr; and sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Guy Long.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Pastor Richard DeVett, officiating. A Masonic Memorial Service will be conducted by Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge #370.
Burial will be in Old Cedars Cemetery, Swengel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mifflinburg Hose Company, 325 Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg PA 17844.
