Clair E. Sprenkle, 89, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 6:12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at home.
He was born April 12, 1933, in Selinsgrove, a son of the late George W. and Laura (Hendricks) Sprenkle. On Sept. 20, 1958, in Harrisburg, he married the former Ruth A. Chappell who survives.
Clair was a 1951 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. He served in the Air Force from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1955. After his military service, he graduated from Penn State University and American University.
He was employed as an engineer for the majority of his working career. Later in life, he was a self-employed truck driver, until he retired.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of almost 64 years, are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Thomas W. and Lisa Sprenkle of Middleburg, and Gregory W. Sprenkle of Penns Creek; one daughter, Kathryn J. Sprenkle of Selinsgrove; one sister, Ruth Treon of Hummels Wharf; and two grandsons, Michael W. and Stephen D. Sprenkle.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
