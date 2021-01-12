Clair F. Heddings Sr., 79, Selinsgrove

Clair F. “Pete,” “Yogi,” “Pap” Heddings Sr., 79, of 318 Line Road, Selinsgrove, passed peacefully in his home on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
In the days preceding his death, he enjoyed cruising around town with his wife, Sunday morning breakfasts, shopping, playing with his newest admirer and feline friend, Bella, and watching any ball game on TV.
He was born Feb. 2, 1941, in Danville, the son of the late Fred and Mary (Bollinger) Heddings. He married the love of his life, Linda L. (Mull) Heddings on June 15, 1963. Together they shared 57 years of love and wonderful memories.
Clair was a 1959 graduate of Danville Area High School. A welder by trade, he was employed by Schuld Manufacturing and Silvertip Inc. Before he began his career as a welder, he spent 12 years as a lumberjack. Despite his stature, he could swing a chainsaw and load lumber like no other.
A bruiser back in the day, he accepted any and all challengers. He loved hunting, fishing, shooting, crossword puzzles and handheld poker games, tending his garden, seasoning his food with an absurd amount of butter and pepper, the Steelers and the Phillies, and spending time with his two granddaughters.
He was devoted to his grandchildren’s sporting events, always the first to arrive and never missed a game. A generous and devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and soon to be great-grandfather, he will be sorely and forever missed.
Surviving are his wife, Linda L. Heddings of Selinsgrove; one son, Clair “Pete” F. Heddings Jr. and his wife Lori Heddings, of Selinsgrove; two sisters, Gloria Pollock of Danville and Darlene Broadt; and two granddaughters, Meagan (Heddings) Lupolt and Marissa (Heddings) Walter of Selinsgrove.
He was preceded in death by one uncle, Kenneth Heddings; and one brother-in-law, Bob Pollock.
Due to current restrictions, a limited, private service is being held Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Zweier Funeral Home. Following the service, all family and friends are invited to attend the outdoor burial at 12:30 p.m. in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.