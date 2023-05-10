Clair H. Harner, 87, of Dalmatia, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 8, 2023, at UPMC West Shore Hospital with his family at his side.
He was born April 16, 1936, in Hubley Township, Schuykill County, a son of [the late] Gurney and Edna (Clark) Harner. Clair was the widower of Joan E. (Zerbe) Harner. They were married for 59 years until her passing on May 15, 2015.
He was a retired auto body technician from the former Witmer Motors, Halifax.
Clair was a member of St. Luke's UCC, Malta and had been a past deacon and member of the consistory. He was an Army veteran and served from 1957 through 1963. Clair was also a member of American Legion Post 0504 in Mandata. He enjoyed collecting and refurbishing automobiles and furniture, and also enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles. His greatest joy was being with his family.
Clair is survived by his two daughters, Cathy Artz and her husband James of Millersburg, Sonya Kozlovsky and her husband Paul of Edmond, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Matthew Artz and his wife Sarah of Harrisburg, Michelle (Artz) Terwilliger and her husband Joshua of Dalmatia; great-grandchildren, Casey Artz, Cailynn Artz, and Colton Terwilliger; brother, Derl Harner of Spring Glen; brother-in-law, Richard Zerbe of Dalmatia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Lester, Merlin, and Dean.
Memorial services will be held Friday May 19, at St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Malta. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the memorial service at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke's UCC, 837 Mahantongo Creek Road, Dalmatia, PA 17017-7213.
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral. We are honored to serve this family at our Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg location. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com.