Clair M. Stahl, 80, of Centerville St., Penns Creek, and formerly of Beavertown, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
He was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Francis and Cecielia M. (Kemrer) Brown. On Aug. 14, 1965, he married Betty A. (Jordan) Stahl who preceded him in death on Nov. 11, 2015.
Clair attended school in Lewisburg and Middleburg.
He was employed at various modular home plants doing carpentry, he also worked for Franklin Township, and also farming.
Mr. Stahl attended Three Rivers Union Church in Beaver Springs.
In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, cutting firewood, going to carnivals and most of all spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Tammy J. Walker, Lisa A. Swartz, Wendy S. Shallenberger, Julie L. Martin and Terry L. Stahl; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one brother, Robert Stahl of Selinsgrove; one sister, Nancy Long of Sunbury; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his wife, by one son, Ricky L. Stahl; one granddaughter; and his siblings.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will follow at noon.
Burial will follow in Zion Church Cemetery.