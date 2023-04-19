Claire Ellen Mitros, of Danville, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center after a short illness.
She was born Nov. 27, 1934, to the late Edwin and Louise (Zerfoss) Smith in Alden Station, Pa.
Claire graduated from Newport Township High School in 1952, after which she attended Geisinger School of Nursing. She obtained her CDA credential with child care credits from Millersville, West Chester, and Bloomsburg universities.
She married Eugene Mitros in 1954 and had three children, Carol, Wendy, and Mark.
Claire worked at Danville Child Development Center for 20 years, retiring in 1994. She especially enjoyed working with the infants. She was a 64-year member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she was secretary of the administrative board, a Sunday School teacher, a member of the adult choir, and served on the board of trustees.
She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Carol and Victor Garbenis and Wendy and Howard Adams; her grandchildren and their partners, Leah (Adams) and Ryan Roberts; Emily Garbenis and Bernard Kang; and Rachel Adams and Christopher Malafronte. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren who were a great joy for her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, her parents, and son Mark.
She enjoyed sewing and quilting and passed the love of her hobbies to her children and grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m. Visitation with the family will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Donations in Claire's memory can be made to the Danville Area Food Bank through Shiloh United Church of Christ.