Claire S. Sawyer, 76, Danville

Claire S. Sawyer, 76, of Danville, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Sept. 13, 1942, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Clarence and Juliana Fine.
She graduated from Plymouth High School. Her other education included attendance at Misericordia University in Dallas, and an associate in nursing from Luzerne County Community College.
She is survived by her devoted husband of almost 15 years, Richard E. Sawyer. They were married on Aug. 14, 2004. She was preceded in death by her second husband, Raymond Lygan and is survived by her first husband, Jack Hardie.
Claire was employed as a staff nurse in home care, ambulatory surgery and endoscopy while living in Florida. She moved to Danville in 2000 and worked at Danville State Hospital, from which she retired in 2004.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Danville, and the Alumni Association of Luzerne County Community College.
Claire enjoyed travel, times with her children and grandchildren, and the 200-year-old house on the New Hampshire farm of which her husband was a part owner. She was interested in national political events and election activities, and entertained herself with electronic picture puzzles.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Robert J. Hardie (Pam); daughter, Juliana Hardie; stepsons, Charles S. Sawyer (Dianne), Douglas R. Sawyer; stepdaughter, Carol S. Sawyer; grandchildren, Caitlin Hardie Emas (Dan), Grayson Hardie, Kaia James, Joshua James, Jacob James, Kristen Sawyer Bastide (Paul), Kimberly Sawyer Becker (Adam), Brittany Sawyer Ballein (Ryan), Spencer Sawyer, Marquea Sawyer, Jennifer Sawyer, Laura Sawyer, and Jonathan Coffin; great-grandchildren, Judah Emas and Luke Emas; and her sister, Veronica Everett and brother, James Fine. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her second husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Catherine and Helen; and her infant son, William Hardie.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Claire’s life at 11 a.m. Aug. 10, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 306 Lombard Ave., Danville, with Pastor David Layser officiating. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. at the church and are invited to stay for lunch at the church following the service.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the memorial garden at Trinity UMC.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church, to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St. NW, Suite 450, Washington D.C. 20037 or online at www.humanesociety.org or to the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th St. NW, Washington D.C. 20037 or online at www.worldwildlife.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Visneski Funeral Home, 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville.