Clarence A. “Bud” Bixler III, 74, of Mifflinburg, passed in peace on March 15, 2022, at his home in Clermont, Florida, surrounded by his adoring family.
Bud was born Aug. 19, 1947, and raised in Shamokin, the son of the late Helen M. (Lyszaj) and Clarence A. Bixler. He graduated from Coal Township High School in 1965 where he played football and made lifelong friends.
After attending and playing football for his freshman year at Bloomsburg University, Bud changed direction and entered the U.S. Air Force in 1966. He often fondly reminisced his service time in Fairbanks, Alaska but served his last tour of duty as Staff Sergeant in Ben Hoa, Vietnam in all of 1969. In the years after, Bud married Joan (Klock, of Trevorton) in August 1973 and built a home on the Trevorton Road where they raised their family and lived until 2003.
Bud graduated from Penn State University in 1979 where he served as a veterans counselor for fellow veterans on the Schuylkill Campus. Beginning in 1973, he was a real estate agent for his father-in-law, Ernie, at Klock Realty, Trevorton, and soon after graduating, accepted the position of Northumberland County Prison Deputy Warden. Two years later Bud was promoted to Warden by the Northumberland County Commissioners and remained in the position until his retirement in 2002. During his tenure, Bud was honored with Warden of the Year, as voted by his peers of the Pennsylvania Prison Wardens Association.
Over the years, Bud was a member of the Trevorton Athletic Association where he coached youth football, was a Zerbe Township volunteer firefighter, served on the Line Mountain School Board, and was a member of the American Legion.
Bud will always be remembered for his kindness, generous spirit, quick wit and humor, and nostalgic stories of his childhood. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, camping, reading, and spending time with his grandchildren, family, and friends.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Joan (Klock); three sons, Reginald of Shamokin, Gilbert of Odessa, New York, and Ronald of New Haven, Conn.; one daughter, Jessica and William Vespe of Haddonfield, N.J. Bud was also blessed with five grandchildren, Savannah Bixler, Laiken Bixler, Brycen Pierce-Bixler, Emelia Vespe, Grayson Vespe; and one great-grandchild, Xander Bixler.
A veterans memorial service will be held in his honor at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla. on Nov. 10, 2022. Afternoon time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund can be made in his honor at https://www.vvmf.org/giving-to-vvmf/ or mailed to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 S. Clark St., Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202.