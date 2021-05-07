Clarence Charles Heath, known to friends and family as “Bones,” passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021.
The son of Charles S. Heath and Mable Blair, he was born Feb. 16, 1929, in Coal Township. On July 31, 1948, he married Faye (Venn) Heath, who passed away Dec. 12, 2008. They celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Bones graduated from Coal Township High School in 1946. He was a four-year member of the boxing team, and during the summers, he fought successfully in the amateurs throughout Central and Northeastern PA. He also played the male lead in the high school operetta and was a soloist at the Primitive Methodist Church where he was a member until 1980 when he joined the Elysburg United Methodist Church.
After graduating high school, Bones enlisted in the Army where he served with the 20th Infantry Regiment in Korea. After attaining the rank of Sergeant, he was in charge of the mortar crews.
After his discharge, he attended Penn State and later accepted a job with the Kemper Insurance Company as a resident claim adjuster. He retired after 40 years at age 62 so he would have more time to golf.
Bones enjoyed both watching and participating in a variety of other sports. A high average bowler, he participated in three leagues. He also played baseball in the City League and the Shamokin Church League. Riding his Morgan horse, Rex, was another of his active past times. His real passion for many years was golf. He first joined Jepco’s Three Ponds Golf Club and later Indian Hills where he was a member for 44 years and where he hit two holes-in-one.
An avid Penn State football fan, he held season tickets for 51 years. In addition to attending all home games, he and Faye traveled throughout the country to regular season and bowl games.
He participated in several civic organizations. While an officer of the Shamokin Jaycees, he served on the original Board of the Shamokin Area Industrial Corporation whose purpose was to bring industry to the area. He helped to stage the first Miss Shamokin Area Beauty Pageant by recruiting and interviewing contestants. The winner moved on to the Miss Pennsylvania Pageant. He also served on the Advisory Board of the Shamokin Salvation Army, and held memberships in the Independence Fire Company and the Uniontown Fire Company of Coal Township.
With all of his activities, family held first place in Bones’ life. He most enjoyed family gatherings for holidays, birthdays, and other special occasions. Weekly extended family picnics to World’s End and vacations to the Jersey Shore were a highlight for the entire family.
Survivors include his children, Cynthia Butos (William), Thomas, Robert, Karen, and James (Judy); his eight grandchildren, John Butos, Thomas, Francesca, Jennifer Sealy, Michael Hantuck, Phillip, Daniel, and Jessica Hartwell; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 10, with Rev. Michelle Beissel officiating, at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.
Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township.
Memorial donations in memory of Bones can be made to Salvation Army of Shamokin, PO Box 544, Shamokin, PA 17872; VNA Health System Crossings Hospice, 21 W. Independence St., Shamokin, PA 17872; and Veterans of Foreign Wars, 261 E. Shamokin St., Trevorton, PA, 17881.
To send condolences to the family please visit www.farrowfh.com