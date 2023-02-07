Clarence “Sonny” H. Aikey, 88, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 6:25 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
He was born Aug. 7, 1934, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Clarence R. and Adaline (Erb) Aikey.
Sonny served in the Army from 1957 until his honorable discharge in 1959.
He was employed at Chef Boyardee, Milton, for 40 years.
Sonny was a member of Shade Mountain Golf Course, Middleburg, and the Mifflinburg V.F.W. Post 1964.
He enjoyed playing cards with his Wednesday night card group, and hunting and fishing at his cabin. Sonny was an avid fan of Mifflinburg High School sports, Penn State football, and the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. Earlier in life, he played and was a manager for the Forest Hill fast-pitch softball team.
Surviving are one daughter, Kathy Stahl of Mifflinburg; two grandchildren, Cody Stahl of Mifflinburg, and Kara and Josh Phelps of Lewisburg; and three great-grandchildren, Everson Phelps, Boden Phelps, and Mya Stahl.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Freida Swanger.
Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be conducted at 2, with Pastor Marc Snyder officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
