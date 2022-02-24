It is with great sadness the family announces Clarence P. Stoneroad, 89, passed away while surrounded by family on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Longtime residents of Middleburg, "Stoney" and his wife Martha could often be found on their front porch watching the creek and cars pass by.
After brief service in the U.S. Army, Stoney loyally worked for Iddings Quarry in Mifflinburg for more than 30 years.
Following the passing of his wife, Clarence moved to Bellefonte with his daughter, Kelly, although they continued to frequent the Snyder County ice cream shops where he would always select the third flavor. His grandchildren share fond memories of attending the fireman's parade and carnival with him, and always staying to watch the fireworks on Friday evening. While a man of few words, Stoney was beloved by neighbors and friends, and was always quick to lend a helping hand to his church and family.
He is survived by daughter Kelly S. Mongante; grandson, Dominick S. Morgante; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Victoria K. Morgante McKay and Angus C.E. McKay; and granddaughter, Katheryn J. Morgante.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles R.and Clara E.; 12 siblings; wife, Martha J.; and sons, Marvin E. and David L. Stoneroad.
No service will be held at this time. Instead, a celebration of life for Clarence and Martha will be held Memorial Day weekend for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Clarence's memory to Middleburg Reliance Hose Company No. 1.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.