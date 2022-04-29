Clarence R. Hibbs, 96, of Richfield, entered eternal rest on April 28, 2022, at the Arden Courts of Susquehanna in Harrisburg.
Clarence was born on Jan. 4, 1926, in Cocolamus, a son of the late Clarence Hibbs and Pheobe Davis.
He was a graduate of Fayette High School. Clarence earned his bachelor’s degree from Shippensburg University and his master’s degree from Penn State University. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during World War II. Clarence was retired from the Juniata County School District as a teacher and school principal.
He was a member of and attended St. Peters Community Church and Richfield Life Ministries Church, a member of The Gideons International and the Juniata County Retired Teachers Association.
Clarence enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
He is survived by his daughter, Judy I. Arnold and her husband David of Millerstown; daughter-in-law, Rileen Heckman and her husband David of Richfield; son-in-law, Glenn “Tom” Dressler and his wife Bonnie of Newport; stepson, Jerry Lauver and his wife Wyona of Mt. Pleasant Mills; two stepdaughters, Cindy Hokenbrough Keckler and her husband Tom of Mt. Pleasant Mills and Candace Benner and her husband James of Middleburg; six grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 22 step-great-grandchildren.
Clarence is preceded by his parents; two wives, Fern A. Chubb and Olive Apple Lauver; son, Gerald Hibbs; daughter, Linda Dressler; stepson, Marlin Hokenbrough; granddaughter, Michelle Hibbs; great-granddaughter, Julia Hackenberg; brother, Carl Hibbs and his wife June; and sister Flo Apple and her husband Melvin.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Richfield Life Ministries, 167 Church St., Richfield, PA 17086 with Pastor Aaron Benner and Pastor Brittin Stimeling officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in St. Peters Community Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Clarence may be made to Gideons International, Juniata County Camp, PO Box 91, Mifflintown, PA 17059, the Richfield Life Ministries, 167 Church St., Richfield, PA 17086, or St. Peters Community Church, c/o Rileen M. Heckman, Treasurer, 2484 Seven Stars Road, Richfield, PA 17086.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA, has been entrusted with the arrangements.