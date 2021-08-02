Clarence William Reynolds, 98, of Northumberland, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 30, 2021, at Vintage Knolls in Danville.
He was born May 21, 1923, in Pottsgrove, the son of the late Clarence W. Reynolds and Ruth I. Richard.
He attended Danville schools.
He served his country in the United States Army during World War II.
Clarence is survived by his loving wife of 78 ½ years, Ruth Jean (Blue) Reynolds. They were married Jan. 30, 1943.
He was a longtime member of Klinesgrove Methodist Church in Klinesgrove.
Clarence had a relentless work ethic. He was a self-employed farmer for most of his life during which he thoroughly enjoyed raising Hereford Cattle and parakeets. In earlier years, he was also employed by Danville State Hospital, Chef Boyardee in Milton and Kennedy Van Saun in Danville. He was also an electrician who enjoyed fixing anything that came across his path.
Clarence enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also loved to play the organ. His favorite food was corn on the cob and most anything with chocolate. Clarence will be remembered for his lifelong pet peeve of being precisely on time or better yet, being early.
He will be greatly missed by his family and will be remembered as a caring father and great, loving husband.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by three daughters, Judy Young of Mifflinville, Ruth Alleman of Dalmatia, and Dona Reynolds of Delray Beach, Florida; two grandsons, Keith Lenker of Halifax and Thomas Wertman and his wife Brenda of Washington; two great-granddaughters, Morgan Lenker of Millersburg and Jovi Lee Wertman of Washington, as well as one great-great-grandson, Kade Campbell of Millersburg. Also surviving are two stepsisters, Margaret and Marthabell; and four stepbrothers, Lester, Robert, Ervin and Emmett.
Clarence was preceded in death by one grandson, Todd Wertman; one brother, Raymond Reynolds; one stepbrother, Earl; and one stepsister, Sarah.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Klinesgrove Methodist Church, 1058 Church Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville, PA 17821. www.visneski.com