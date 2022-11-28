Claris I. Knouse, 85, Green Park

Claris Ina Knouse entered into rest on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the home of her daughter where she had resided for the past year and was under Hospice care for the past six months.
She was born on June 16, 1937, a daughter of the late McClellan and Mary (Clotfelter) Stroup. In 1954, she married the late Donald Earl Knouse. They shared over 55 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2009.
Claris is survived by her six children, Susan Warner of McAlisterville, Ronald (Linda) Knouse of Richfield, Carol (Patrick) Rhodes of Delaware, Richard Knouse of Richfield, Lorraine Knouse and her companion Ronald Shumaker of Newport, and Gloria (Craig) Brashear of Green Park; five grandchildren, Andrew (Megan) & Benjamin Brashear, Elizabeth & Jonathan Rhodes, Sara (Steven) Gilman; and two great-grandchildren, Chase & Kayleigh Brashear.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and all eleven of her siblings, Charles Stroup, Donald Stroup, Rosetta Keister, Harold Stroup, Ruth Brown, Catherine Dietz, Lois Brandt, Pauline Haubert, Mildred Peters, Faye Dressler, and Nevin Stroup.
After marrying her loving husband, Claris enjoyed being a housewife for her family and a babysitter for many local children.
Her hobbies included tending to her indoor plants, doing word search puzzles and jigsaw puzzles, and watching her hummingbirds.
A viewing will be held on Dec. 1, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 at the Richfield Evangelical Methodist Church, 13247 Route 35, Richfield, PA 17086, with Rev. Troy Shaffer officiating.
Burial will immediately follow in the Evangelical Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in loving memory of Claris may be made to the Richfield Evangelical Methodist Church, 13247 Route 35, Richfield, PA 17086 or Residential Hospice, 100 Sterling Pkwy #100, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA.