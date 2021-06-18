Clark E. Mattern, 91, formerly of Beavertown, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Rolling Hills Manor.
He was born April 15, 1930, in Benfer, a son of the late Malvin and Katie (Gift) Mattern. On Oct. 22, 1950, he married Betty J. (Edmiston) Mattern who preceded him in death on March 8, 2019.
Clark attended school in Beaver Springs.
He worked at various jobs over the years and retired from Wood-Mode in 1992.
Mr. Mattern was a lifelong member of Grace Reformed Church in Troxelville.
In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, making basket trees, end tables, desks and many other things.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, William M. and LaDawn Mattern and Michael T. and Diane Mattern, all of Beavertown; two daughters and sons-in-law, Connie M. and Hubert Norman of Beavertown and Lori A. and Phil Walter of McClure; seven grandchildren, Angela Kerstetter and husband Michael, Jason Norman and companion Jessica Yost, Heather Hain and husband Denny, Nicole Zimmerman and husband Lee, Tasha Bennar and husband Kyle, Phil Walter II, Brittney Bogar and husband Ben; 11 great-grandchildren, Tyler Norman, Dawson and Dylan Hain, Austin Norman, Madison and Tanner Zimmerman, Everett Bogar, Arien and Dillan Kerstetter, Kimberlyn Smith and Annilee Yost; one brother, Malvin Mattern Jr.; and one sister, Janet Bachman.
He was preceded in death by six brothers and six sisters.
Friends and family will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dwight Rine officiating.
Burial will follow in Troxelville Union Cemetery.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Grace Reformed Church Building Fund, 8170 Troxelville Road, Troxelville, PA 17882.