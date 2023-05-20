WILLIAMSPORT — Finally, after injuries prematurely brought an end to two promising seasons and a third was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson Clarke is going to have the opportunity to compete in Pennsylvania’s grandest high school track and field meet.
Yet even though Danville’s high-powered sprinter is relieved following a series of personal heartbreaks, he’s also headed for Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium next weekend in top form and determined to make an impact individually — and collectively.
Pocketing three gold medals on Day 2 of the District 4 Class 2A championship meet Saturday at Williamsport High School’s STA Stadium, Clarke sandwiched victories in the 100- and 200-meter dashes around a come-from-behind success in the 4x100-meter relay.
Clarke’s victories, along with wins by Rory Lieberman (3,200) and Gavin Holcombe (pole vault), added plenty of fuel to Danville’s valiant charge to the 4-2A team championship — the Ironmen’s first team crown since 2018. Also adding points to Danville’s championship effort were Bronson Krainak’s gold in the javelin and a third-place finish by a 4x800 relay unit anchored by Lieberman — both on Thursday.
Clarke certainly had his engine firing on every possible cylinder early, easily claiming the 100 by popping a 10.61 that was more than a half-second faster than Mifflinburg’s Arnold Troup. Clarke’s impressive finish just missed rewriting the 4-2A record (10.59) set in 2015 by four-time PIAA champion Jahvel Hemphill of Bloomsburg during his lengthy reign at the top of the 100-meter heap.
“I’m overjoyed,” admitted Clarke, who suffered a hip injury in the 100-meter finals a year ago that ended his junior season. What was even more impressive was how Clarke responded several hours later when he received the baton in the 4x100 relay with Jon Vella’s Ironmen sitting in third or fourth place as the pack emerged from the final turn. Moments later, Clarke’s top-end burst had Danville in front to stay as Danville clocked a 43.68, punctuating a rally that was too much for Southern Columbia (44.07) and Bloomsburg (44.19) to fight off.
Clarke saved his best for his final appearance of the day, as the Princeton recruit overwhelmed the 200 field by uncorking a 21.23 that had him crossing the finish line by more than 1.5 seconds in front of runner-up Nasir Heard of Bloomsburg. That impressive number sent Hemphill’s 2015 record (21.87) careening out of District 4’s Class 2A annals and popped Clarke’s time firmly into place.
“That’s a big PR for me,” added Clarke, who knocked more than a quarter-second off his previous personal best (.28).
“I’m very happy with how I ended up running today.”
Lieberman lit the fuse on Danville’s run to team gold by making a push with about two laps remaining to turn back East Juniata’s Logan Strawser. Lieberman crossed in 9:12.88, blasting more than 12 seconds off the 4-2A record set in 2013 (9:24.92) by Northeast Bradford’s Sam Williams. Strawser, the two-time defending 3200 champ, finished in 9:15.84.
“I was prepared to take the lead if I had to,” admitted Lieberman, who a year ago claimed 3200 gold at the 4-3A level. “I know Logan real well; we race a lot. … He made it an honest race, kept it quick, but after a mile it really picked up and with about a lap to go I just made my move and ran away.
“I was really just looking for the win,” said Lieberman, who was pleased that teammate Dane Spahr qualified for states in the 3200 on time — despite finishing fifth. “This is all about qualifying for states and making sure you’re ready for states. I haven’t really run the 3200 — I ran the 3K (and won) at the Penn Relays — so I was just looking to put together a pretty solid 3200 going into the state meet.”
Although the Penn-bound Lieberman outdueled the Penn State-bound Strawser in the 3200, the EJ senior responded by clocking a 4:17.67 to best Lieberman (4:20.91) by just over three seconds in the 1600. Strawser’s kick in the homestretch a bit later allowed him to pull away from Williamson’s Owen Cummings (1:57.66) and defend the 800 championship he claimed a year ago with a time of 1:56.26.
“Coming into this race, I just wanted to sit and wait,” Strawser said. “I was going to make my move with about 200 to go and that’s right about where I went. I was just hoping to break anyone I was still with (near the front).
“I was just able to compete today — and it felt really good.”