I read with interest the front page stories about the Insurrection that took place at the Capitol building one year ago. I did not watch the TV coverage at that time, but have seen many video clips and photographs. Those who say it was a “peaceful protest” are engaging in classic gaslighing.
I was discussing the events of Jan. 6 with someone a few months ago, and he suggested that Trump’s real goal with inciting a riot was that it get escalated into a “bloodbath” after the police shoot protestors, who then return fire not with bear spray, but firearms. That would be an excuse for Trump to declare martial law, and “poof” there goes democracy. Of course, that assumes the military goes along with it.
I hope that hypothetical scenario gets at least some discussion by the Congressional January 6 Committee.
It is truly frightening to think about, but important to consider.
Peter Whitcopf,
Atlanta, Ga. (formerly of Selinsgrove)