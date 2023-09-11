Claude F. Kistner, 82, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.
Claude is the son of the late Claude F. Kistner Sr. and Anna J. Gemberling of Sunbury.
He is survived by his children, Victoria Caldwell of Lehighton, Adam S. Kistner Sr. and Claude D. Kistner, both of Sunbury, and Rusty T. Kistner of Horsham, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Claude was well liked by everyone and enjoyed his time sitting in the park, watching his favorite movies and sports teams.
All donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
There will be no services.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.