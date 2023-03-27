Clayton J. “Junior” Inch, 88, of Mount Pleasant Mills, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Clayton was born Oct. 20, 1934, in Mount Pleasant Mills, a son of the late Jacob Clayton and Annie (Dressler) Inch. On June 27, 1959, he married his loving bride, Violet (Graham) Inch. They were blessed to share over 63 years of marriage.
Early in life, Clayton proudly served in the United States Army. He went on to be employed as a bridge foreman at several local construction companies and retired from Jay Fulkroad and Sons, Inc. in McAlisterville.
Clayton enjoyed hunting and fishing and teaching his precious grandchildren how to hunt and fish. He also taught each of his grandchildren how to drive, an accomplishment he was proud to see them accomplish.
His greatest enjoyments were loving his family, especially his grandchildren, loving his two dogs, Bobby and Molly, and loving all animals.
Clayton is survived by his loving wife, Violet; son, Timothy C. Inch and his wife Amy; daughter, Julie A. Dressler and her husband Earnest E. Dressler Jr.; grandchildren, Ashlee Goodling, Tyler Inch, and Rachael A. Noss and her husband Daniel; great-granddaughter, Bryce Goodling; sisters, Anna Mae Hayes, Marie Hoffman and her husband Leroy, and Laura Strawser and her husband Larry; numerous nieces and nephews; caretakers, Sandy Strawser and Anna Ramer; and his two dogs, Bobby and Molly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Agnes Fawver, Esther Hile, Pauline Zeleny, June Strawser, Violet Inch, Franklin Inch, George Inch, and Ralph Inch.
A viewing will be held Thursday, March 30, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, with Pastor Terry Sheaffer officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in St. Paul’s (Hess’s) Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Selinsgrove American Legion Post No. 25 and Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631.
Visit garmanfh.com.