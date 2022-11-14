Cleon B. Bauman, 73, of Port Trevorton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, with his family by his side.
He was born in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Dec. 19, 1948, to Joshua B. Bauman and Magdalena M. (Brubacher) Bauman.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. (Martin) Bauman, and four children, Leonard C. (Megan) Bauman, Wesley A. Bauman, Cathy M. (Bill) Leach, Ryan L. Bauman; and 10 grandchildren, Katelyn, Reese, Vanessa, Rebecca, Aaron, Josiah, Ethan, Adin, Kelsey, and Waverly. Cleon also had 11 brothers and sisters, Gordon B. (Fern) Bauman, Vernon B. (Barbara) Bauman, Aaron B. (Treva) Bauman, Anna B. Bauman, Erma B. (Clayton) Horst, Lovina B. (Nathan) Stilley, Eva B. (Jerry) Mawhorr, Adina B. Bauman, Amos B. (Marilyn) Bauman, Leslie B. (Alice) Bauman, Edna B. Bauman; two brothers-in-law, Wayne E. (Beth) Martin, Leroy L. (Donna) Martin, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Joshua and Magdalena.
Cleon was a hard worker who loved being in the woods. It began in his youth when he and his brother worked for Herman Sysco, logging in the mountains of Tennessee. That love lasted throughout his life and up to present day, when he would continue to work as a carpenter, gather firewood, and enjoyed sitting around the campfire. Some of his other activities included going to public sales and running the prices up, hauling equipment and produce, and separating scrap metal for recycling. He also valued the Mennonite community and worked closely with them. Most recently, he enjoyed spending time at the river with family by the fire, while watching the ducks.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Susquehanna Mennonite Church, Port Trevorton. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Orval Graybill and deacon Brian Stauffer and pastor Jeremy Sensenig officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.