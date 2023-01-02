PASADENA, California — Shortly after Penn State arrived at the Rose Bowl, quarterback Sean Clifford took a moment to himself and sat on the blue-painted end zone with his back against the goal post. Monday’s game marked the sixth-year player’s 46th career start and final outing with the program.
Clifford then went out and threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns to earn honors as the Rose Bowl offensive MVP as No. 11 Penn State defeated No. 8 Utah, 35-21, in front of 94,873 fans in Southern California.
“It means a lot, just being able to see all my teammates on the sideline with smiles on their faces,” Clifford said postgame of his send-off. “I came up with some great leaders when Trace McSorley and Tommy Stevens and Billy Fessler in the QB room and great leaders on that team in 2017, the group that I was a freshman with. Just being able to see those faces of my teammates, it just means the world. Just couldn’t be prouder to be a Penn Stater.”
Penn State ends the year 11-2 with losses only to College Football Playoff qualifiers Michigan and Ohio State.
Utah’s (10-4) appearance in the Rose Bowl was its second consecutive. The two-time Pac-12 champions lost a three-point game to Ohio State in last year’s bowl game. Playing without leading pass-catcher and tight end Dalton Kincaid and all-conference cornerback Clark Phillips — both postseason opt-outs — Utah matched Penn State through the first half as the Nittany Lions and Utes traded explosive plays to enter halftime with the score tied at 14.
Penn State registered the game’s first points when running back Nicholas Singleton ran 5 yards for a first-quarter touchdown. The scoring drive was aided by an interception by Nittany Lions cornerback Kalen King. The sophomore defender laid out to pick off Utah quarterback Cam Rising. King’s interception, his third of the season, gave the Nittany Lions the football at their 18.
The Utes began the second quarter with a free first down after a Penn State pass interference penalty. Twelve plays later, Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin pulled down a 1-yard pass in the back of the end zone to knot the score at 7. Utah shaved 7:12 off the clock during the 75-yard scoring drive.
Clifford then engineered one of his most impressive drives of the season to give the Nittany Lions a 14-7 lead. He evaded a pair of Utah defenders long enough to find wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 32-yard completion before recording a 6-yard pass to running back Kaytron Allen. After a 20-yard pass to Harrison Wallace III, he connected with roommate Mitchell Tinsley for a 10-yard touchdown.
Penn State only needed six plays to score.
The Nittany Lions’ defense on the ensuing drive had Utah at third-and-10 from its 25-yard line. Rising connected with Devaughn Vale for a 47-yard completion. Running back Ja’Quinden Jackson capped the score-tying drive with a 19-yard run in which he slipped through the grasp of three Penn State defenders.
After scoring drives spanning 4:51 and 3:02, the Nittany Lions’ offense opted for shorter ones in the third and fourth quarters.
Singleton ran 87 yards for a touchdown, Penn State’s second-longest run in bowl history, in the third quarter to top off a three-playing scoring drive that spanned 52 seconds. Two drives later, Clifford threw an 88-yard touchdown pass to Lambert-Smith for another three-play scoring drive that lasted just 1:29 in the fourth. Lambert-Smith finished with a game-high 124 yards receiving in his first 100-yard outing this season.
It was the longest pass play in the history of the Rose Bowl.
Rising left the game in the third quarter with a leg injury after being injured on a 9-yard run as the Utes trailed 21-14 and Penn State never looked back.
Five plays after sophomore Bryson Barnes entered in relief for the Utes, Ji’Ayir Brown recorded his fourth interception of the season. Utah punted on its next three drives, and the Nittany Lions forced a turnover on downs on the Utes’ sixth drive of the second half. Barnes threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Barnes with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
“I think in the second half we had to take a look at ourselves,” Brown said. “A lot of emotions happened in this game when guys start to get out of their way of the scheme, and second half we went in the locker room, and everybody got their jitters out, and we just played together, trusted each other a little more, and we were able to execute more on more plays.”
Brown led Penn State’s defensive efforts in his final game with the program to earn Rose Bowl defensive MVP honors. The safety finished with a team-high eight tackles. He also tallied 1.5 sacks as Nittany Lion defenders combined for six. Curtis Jacobs accumulated two. The Nittany Lions outgained the Utes, 450-391, and were 7-of-13 on third-down attempts.
The win was Penn State’s first in the Rose Bowl since beating Oregon in 1995, which capped an unbeaten season. The Nittany Lions dropped a three-point game to Southern California in the final seconds of the 2017 Rose Bowl.
“I’m just proud of these guys,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “I was here in 2016, one of the better Rose Bowl games, and watched somebody else celebrate, and I wanted this for them. I couldn’t have written the script any better for Sean Clifford to be the offensive MVP, and my man Tig to be the defensive MVP. It’s awesome, sending these guys out the right way, in a time in college football that I think it’s more challenging than ever.”