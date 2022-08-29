Clifford E. Folk, 86, of Middleburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at The Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
He was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Danville, a son of the late Charles and Herma (Knepp) Folk. His passing breaks a marital union of 65 years to the former Marian J. Musser.
Cliff was employed for 53 years at the Middleswarth Potato Chip plant in Middleburg until his retirement at the age of 80.
He was a member of the First United Church of Christ, Middleburg, Loyal Order of the Moose No. 1229, Middleburg, the Reliance Hose Company of Middleburg, and the Crooked Oak Hunting Camp.
He enjoyed camping and racing, both NASCAR and local dirt track, and at one time had owned a micro sprint car. He took great pride in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Debra Folk of Paxtonville; two grandchildren, Dustin (Andrea) Folk and Leann (Cameron) Englehart; three great-grandchildren, Reagan, Oakley and Brooklyn, and one expected in October; and his only surviving sibling, Frona Norman of Beaver Springs.
He was preceded by a son, Roger W. Folk in 2020; five brothers, George, John, Glenn, Herbert and James Folk; and four sisters, Grace Shively, Evelyn Wagner, Sarah Wright, and Janice Folk.
Private graveside services will be conducted in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg with the Rev. DiAnn Baxley officiating.
Contributions to honor Cliff’s memory may be made to First United Church of Christ, 8671 Route 522, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.