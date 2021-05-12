After some setbacks last year that included a midseason benching, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford regained his footing and helped the Nittany Lions close out the abbreviated season on a four-game win streak.
Barring an unforeseen late addition to the roster via the transfer portal, the 2021 season will mark Clifford’s third as Penn State’s starting quarterback. In two seasons, the redshirt junior has gone 346-of-577 passing for 4,732 yards with 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
“It’s impressive to see him care so much about wanting to get better, wanting to win. Competing every day is important to him,” first-year Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said.
Clifford played with Penn State’s first-team offense during the program’s two open practices in April. The addition of Yurcich to the coaching staff marked Clifford’s fourth offensive coordinator since his arrival in 2017. One area in which Clifford hopes to improve in his third year as a starter, Yurich said, is with his progressions and anticipation of defenses.
“There’s a lot new on his plate right now, and it’s one of those things where you don’t know until you actually get thrown in there and have to feel it,” Yurcich said. “He just has to get his eyes where they need to be more consistently on every play. But that’s going to happen with his work ethic and his determination.”
After Clifford, redshirt freshman Ta’Quan Roberson appears to have claimed the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. While 2021 marks Roberson’s third season with the program, he’s only played in two games. He attempted one pass against Rutgers during Penn State’s regular-season finale in 2019, and he logged playing time against Illinois last December in the Nittany Lions’ 2020 season finale.
Roberson tallied a couple of touchdowns during the open practices last month, and appeared to have a grasp of the new offense.
“Ta’Quan this spring has probably had as many of those ‘Wow’ throws as anybody,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “Sean’s had a bunch of them. Ta’Quan’s had a bunch of them; and Christian (Veilleux) has, as well.”
Veilleux arrived as an early enrollee in January, and is the third scholarship quarterback on the Nittany Lions roster. As expected, the youngster worked this spring to consistently stack consecutive good practices.
“Ta’Quan and Christian both have shown some really good flashes of understanding what we’re trying to do, how to operate the offense the way Mike wants it run, and then also the ability to make some plays and have the vision to read a defense and deliver a throw,” Franklin said.
Freshman quarterback Mason Stahl joined the program as a walk-on.
Even though Penn State’s depth at the position remains thin, Clifford said he thinks the quarterbacks are set up to be successful in 2021.