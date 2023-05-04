On May 2, 2023, Clinton James Smith of West Milton, born Sept. 16, 1938, was welcomed into heaven's gates, finally free from all pain and sadness and reunited with his friends and loved ones.
Clint, also known as “Smitty,” was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed loading shells and working in his shed. He loved playing music and singing at gospel jams. He also loved spending time with his family and friends showcasing love through teaching his skills to others. He was known as “PAP” to almost everyone who knew him. He will be remembered for his contagious laughter.
Clint is survived by his wife, Connie Smith; his daughter and son-in-law, Ronna and Ron Ditty of West Milton; his grandchildren, Clint and Olivia Libby of Northumberland, Brad and Kayla Ditty of West Milton; and great-grandaughter, Everly Rose Libby of Northumberland. Also survived by six siblings, Pat Bingaman, Laverne Smith, Letha Grover, Ruth Zechman, Larry Smith, and Gary Smith. He was additionally blessed with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Palmer and Letha Smith.
Clint attended Milton Area High School. He retired from ConAgra after 36 years of service and attended Calvary Tabernacle of Sunbury.
A celebration of life service will be held Monday, May 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Calvary Tabernacle, 290 Corcyra Road, Sunbury, with the Rev. Dennis Moore officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.