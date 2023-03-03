People and money are two of the key elements needed to combat a growing mental health crisis and this week the Valley received good news on both fronts.
On Tuesday night, Line Mountain school directors approved funding for more mental health workers in the district — doubling the rural district’s total. Both hires are Line Mountain graduates, who have left the footprints current students are walking through now.
Both new employees — who will start March 13 — have worked previously with Children & Youth Services in area counties.
“There are kids struggling with multiple things in life,” Line Mountain superintendent Dave Campbell said. “We believe in providing them with opportunities to see someone. It’s a very proactive approach for the kids.”
It is a smart decision and money well spent.
Speaking of money well spent, nearly $4 million in grants has been awarded to the McDowell Institute at Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg to boost student mental health programs across the five-county region serviced by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) and the Susquehanna Valley United Way.
The project will include mental health training to increase mental health literacy for those people interacting with school-aged youth to better understand and detect signs and symptoms of mental illness.
One of the other grants was awarded “to build a network of credentialed suicide prevention trainers in the community.” There is a clear need in this area as evidenced by the number of suicides among local students and adults struggling with mental health who haven’t gotten the care or treatment needed.
The final piece of the grant puzzle is funding for a four-year collaboration between the institute, Geisinger’s Pediatric Psychiatry Department, the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and the Pennsylvania Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services-Children’s Division “to create a bridge program within Geisinger that would allow youth and teens who have the most serious need for mental health services to receive targeted and/or intensive services earlier,” according to a release.
During The Daily Item’s year-long look at the state of mental health in the region, access, funding and awareness were highlighted as key shortages. These latest developments help but don’t close all the gaps in the burgeoning crisis.
